After 50 years, Linda Miller isn’t thinking about stopping. The long-time employee of Iowa Home Care of Boone is being recognized for her half-century as a registered nurse.

A few years back, she had a bad fall that caused a break in her shoulder. Her doctor told her she needed to take a month off.

“You know, I got a taste of that retiring thing after the fall—It’s just not for me,” Miller said with a smile. “When you love what you do, you don’t really count the years you spend doing it.”

Graduation from Ogden High School back in 1966 was a big moment in her life. That meant she could finally take the next step in her life to perusing her childhood dream of becoming a nurse.

She recalls that back in elementary school, she had a medical kit she played with. Later in life, she studied nursing at Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing, she she finished in 1969 before beginning her clinicals.

Walking across the stage to receive her degree opened the doors into a world of exploration as she immediately got a job as a nurse, said Miller, who described herself as being passionate about learning.

“I’m a continual learner,” she said. “I try to learn something new every day.”

And after 50 years in healthcare, she’s learned many lessons.

Her experiences range from conducting health screenings for the WIC assistance program for 15 years, to supervising in the Boone Surgical unit and Emergency Room for nearly 10 years. Her career has taught her so much about herself and the people around her, Miller said.

She says that one major component her job has taught her is “the value of listening.”

“We tend to talk more than we listen,” Miller said.

By slowing down and talking with patients, Miller said she has been able to build better relationships that she says makes them feel more like a person and less like a patient.

“Sometimes you can’t really do anything for the health issues, but that doesn’t mean you give up,” she said.

She may have stepped back from what she considers the more, “stressful” side of healthcare, working in the ER, but she doesn’t have plans to retire anytime soon as there is so much more to learn in her career.

A reception and celebration of Miller’s years of service is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the McHose Shelter, 710 Keller St., in Boone.