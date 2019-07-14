FORT MADISON — Fort Madison Community Hospital recognized Christopher Hutson as their May Employee of the Month.

Hutson works as a bio-med tech in the Maintenance Department. He has been with FMCH for seven years. Hutson was recognized with a nomination that includes the following:

“They are always willing to help. This employee took time out of their busy day to fix a wheelchair for a spinal cord injured patient. They spent time trying to fix the wheelchair that this patient absolutely cannot live without. I am sure there are other scenarios when this employee has helped patients or employees.”

“The atmosphere, you can walk down the halls and you will be greeted by everyone you meet. It’s a great positive atmosphere to work in,” said Hutson, referring to his favorite part of working at FMCH. “Everyone in the Maintenance Shop has been influential on my career but in particular, Stan Seager has really helped me.”

Hutson enjoys exercising, going to the movies and spending time with his family when not busy at work fixing equipment.

The Employee of the Month is an initiative developed by the Reward & Recognition team. Each month a FMCH employee is honored for going above and beyond for the good of the patient, their co-workers and the organization.

CARTHAGE, Ill. — Visitors to the Hancock County Economic Development Corporation, 2005 E. Highway 136, Carthage, Illinois, will find a new face representing the organization.

Belynda Allen has assumed the position of retiring executive director Terry Pope.

Allen formerly served as executive director of the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Everyone I’ve met has been so kind and welcoming. I can tell that I’m really going to love this area and can’t wait to build on all the things that Terry and the organization have accomplished so far,” said Allen.

“Terry leaves some gigantic shoes to fill, but given Brenda’s experience and passion for economic development, I’m sure she won’t have a problem getting them to fit,” said Matt Kraus, HCED president.

To learn more about HCED, visit www.growhancock.com.

STOCKPORT — What is the payoff for planting cover crops, and how do they affect farm operations? Two field experts will answer these questions and others at a field day Aug. 6 in Van Buren County.

Jason Steele, soil scientist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Patrick Wall, grazing specialist with Iowa State University Extension, will speak at the free, public event at 5 p.m. in Morris Park, 10938 Timber Road, Stockport.

The two will discuss economic advantages of using cover crops and how soil health affects the bottom line.

Steele will cover a broad spectrum of cover crop and soil health economics. Wall will focus on the monetary aspect of grazing livestock on cover crops and the benefits to the soil. The Iowa Corn Association will provide a meal.

To reserve a spot, call Miranda Haes, Lower Skunk River Watershed Project coordinator, at (319) 385-2824 ext. 3, or email her at miranda.haes@ia.nacdnet.net.

For more information on the LSR project and others like it, visit www.cleanwateriowa.org.