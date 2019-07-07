Every month during the summer, Janet Krengel and Sandy Madden of Modern Woodsman team up to nominate one property for the ‘Yard of the Month’ award.

The nominee for the month of July is Bog and Gabrielle Patterson who live at 1624 Clinton Street. On top of earning bragging rights with a beautifully painted sign to sit in their yard, they were also presented with a gift certificate to Dee’s Treat’s to spend however they please.

When the end of July approaches, Sandy and Janet will team up oncd again to decide which home in Boone will be the next to be crowned as, Yard of the month.