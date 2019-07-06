On Monday, July 8, the Nebraska City 18s softball team will be holding a fundraiser at El Portal in Nebraska City from 11 a.m to 10 p.m. The softball team is looking to raise money for the 2019 Heartland World Series held in Kansas City from July 16-21.

Mention Nebraska City 18’s Softball at carry out or dine-in and 20 percent goes to the team to help with costs.