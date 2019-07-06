WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized 443 students who were named the 2019 Winter/May Term Dean’s List.

Local students honored include:Elsa Abrahamson, of Van MeterMaggi Bjustrom, of MinburnNathaniel Huff, of GrimesKaleb Noel, of GrangerAbigail Schiller, of GrimesMallory Swigart, of Waukee

The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.

Wartburg students take four courses during Winter Term, which runs from January through April, and one course during the one-month May Term. May Term courses often involve travel and study abroad.