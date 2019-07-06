AppleJack festival goers will see some additions and improvements to this fall’s event.

The 2019 festival will feature a tent full ove family-friendly activities from Calvary Community Church, improved parking in Wildwood and Steinhart parks, and a beer garden in the parking lot of the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building.

The Nebraska City City Council approved the three AppleJack items as part of its regular July 1 meeting.

“We are interested in connecting more with the community, “ said Pastor Don Moore of Calvary Community Church as he outlined the congregation’s AppleJack plans, which include a Sunday public worship service and family-friendly activities Saturday and Sunday.

Moore said festival goers could also stop in the tent to cool off, grab a bottled water and see what vendors in the tent may have for sale.

The final location for the tent is still being worked out after Monday’s meeting.

The church is in discussions with Nebraska City Public Schools to possible use the parking lot at the Pioneer Academy, or the tent may be located in the sunken parking lot in the 700 block of Central Avenue.

Adam Howard, director of farm operations at Arbor Day Farm, brought a parking plan to the council for approval.

Howard’s plan calls for Arbor Day Farm staff to be on hand in certain sections of Wildwood and Steinhart parks to guide drivers into parking spaces, rather than letting drivers self-park.

Howard estimated his plan will increase the available parking spaces in the parks from 900 to 1,370 spaces.

Nebraska City Police Chief Dave Lacy supported the plan.

“It sounds like a great idea,” he told the council.

Council members approved the use of the northeast corner of the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building parking lot for a Dinty Moore’s beer garden from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 21 and 22.

In other action, the council

Approved updates to the city’s comprehensive plan, future land use map, subdivision regulations, zoning code, and zoning land use maps;

Approved submitting a claim for water run-off and drainage damage from Charlie White to the city’s insurance carrier;

Approved community development block grant management agreements with the Southeast Nebraska Development District for a total of $45,000; and

Approved a task order with JEO Consulting Group for a topographic survey of the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building with a total cost not to exceed $3,800. The cost will be paid by the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building Project Corporation.

The next regular Nebraska City City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, July 15, in the Bill Davis Room of City Hall, 1409 Central Ave.



