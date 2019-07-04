WAPELLO — The final touches still need to be put into a proposed solar energy amendment to the Louisa County Zoning Ordinance, but enough work was completed for a public hearing to be set.

Members of the county’s planning and zoning commission on Tuesday tentatively set an Aug. 8 public hearing on the proposal.

Commission chairwoman Sherry Humphreys said she would incorporate changes agreed to during Tuesday’s commission meeting and then email a final amendment draft to commission members and other county officials.

According to the zoning ordinance, commission members are required to receive any ordinance amendment 30 days before voting on it and zoning administrator Bruce Hudson and county attorney Adam Parsons agreed the Aug. 8 public hearing would meet that requirement.

The commission previously held four meetings earlier this year to discuss the adoption of a solar ordinance after Louisa County was identified by two separate companies as a possible site for a solar energy facility.

Clēnera, LLC, an Idaho-based solar facility developer and operator, has already announced its plan to develop an 800- to 850-acre solar facility south of Wapello. The company has signed an agreement with Central Iowa Power Cooperative (CIPCO) for the purchase of the 215,000 megawatt hours of energy expected to be generated by the farm.

In addition to some relatively minor modifications, such as definitions, numbering and other issues, which were added to the previous ordinance proposal, commission members on Tuesday also settled on more substantive sections of the proposal.

The commission agreed to include a requirement for solar facility developers to provide the county engineer with a road repair plan and other details, along with a condition the engineer’s office approve of the plan.

An effort to define when facilities were no longer operating and how to handle those situations was especially perplexing for the commission members and county officials.

Humphreys said having a provision that would establish if a facility was operating was essential since the county would not be receiving any property tax money while the site was considered an energy generating facility.

Under Iowa law, such facilities are taxed as utilities and local governments receive a franchise tax under a complicated state formula. However, if the facility ceases to operate as an energy generator, local property taxes can then be assessed.

Former zoning administrator and current assistant county attorney Paul Choi suggested in written comments that original language in the amendment was contractual and likely would “not hold up as a defense in court.”

He suggested if the facility fell below 60 percent of energy output for a total of 270 days, it be considered abandoned and no longer operating.

County supervisor Brad Quigley said that provision was too strong and suggested the commission find a different threshold. Since the issue was tied to taxes, Quigley agreed to ask county officials to determine the current property taxes being generated from the proposed site and determine how long it would be before reaching the anticipated $4 million in franchise fees expected to come to the county.

Once that is determined, a decommission level could be established, commission members agreed.

The commission also adopted a permit fee system for solar energy facilities. Under the proposed system, which would not apply to residential solar systems, the fees would range from $300 up to a maximum of $10,000, depending on the size of the system.

Following the commission’s public hearing, a recommendation will be sent to the county supervisors, who will take final action following their own public hearing.