DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has confirmed that two cases of West Nile virus in horses living in the state. The virus was found in Davis County in southeast Iowa, and in southwest Iowa's Union County. These are the first confirmed cases of West Nile Virus detected in animals in Iowa in 2019.

Horse owners are urged to speak to a veterinarian about vaccinations.

People also can contract West Nile virus through mosquito bites. For tips on how to protect yourself, visit idph.iowa.gov.