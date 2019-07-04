NAUVOO, Ill. — Post-Independence Day activities are planned for the Nauvoo, Illinois, area this weekend with fireworks on Friday and the 7th Annual Cruisin’ for the Kids Cruise Night on Saturday.

Fireworks over the river

Nauvoo teams up with its neighbor on the Iowa side of the Mississippi River, Montrose, for a fireworks show shot from the Montrose side of the river. The show begins at approximately 9:30 p.m. The Nauvoo Community Band will perform a "Patriotic Medley" on the hillside on the west side of Wells Street, across from the Nauvoo Temple.

"This will allow a great place to sit and watch the fireworks as well," Nauvoo Mayor John McCarty said.

The music begins at 8:30 and will conclude when the fireworks start.

Lawn chairs are welcome.

Cruise night

The Cruisin' for Kids event was created to promote the sport of hot-rodding and highlight the Festival on Wheels/Tom Ciolek Memorial Scholarship available to a high school senior heading into an accredited automotive program.

"Cruise Night is young people helping other young people see options for careers that may not be presented to them in their school settings," McCarty said. "Trades workers are in short supply, and this event, along with the auction on Labor Day, can offer assistance to a few that need it."

Cruise Night was started by Michael McCarty while a student at Warsaw High School. John McCarty said the event has succeeded because of young volunteers, individual and business sponsorships, and the Mississippi Rat Pak Car Club.

This year's cruise coincides with the 17th annual Mississippi Rat Pak car show to be held earlier in the day at the Hamilton City Park in Hamilton, Illinois.

The event was created to educate the public, especially young people, on career options available to them in the automotive industry and the scholarships available to area high school seniors entering a post-high school accredited automotive program.

Terry Mertens, general manager of Deery Brothers in West Burlington told McCarty "it's getting extremely harder to find technicians, and those that do come onboard have opportunities to make a very comfortable living after reaching the tech level."

The cruise night, which is from 5 to 9 p.m., is free and open to all ages with a special area for those under 21 years of age.

In conjunction with the cruise night is an open house at Outlaw Tees, 85 N. Iowa St., to celebrate the store's 35th year in business.

Outlaw Tees has provided custom T-shirts and other promotional needs to businesses, events, schools and fundraisers around the tri-state area.

The open house is from 2 to 5 p.m. and includes shop tours, giveaways and door prizes. Live music begins at 7 p.m. Food will be available for a freewill offering.

Proceeds go to the Festival on Wheels/Tom Ciolek Scholarship Fund.