WAPELLO — Several issues, including recent heavy rains, flooding and upcoming highway and other construction, is forcing the county secondary roads department to modify its latest five-year construction plan.

Assistant county engineer Adam Shutt met Tuesday with the Louisa County Board of Supervisors and presented an update to the Fiscal Year 2020 plan, which was initially approved by the supervisors on April 2.

According to previous discussions with Shutt and county engineer Larry Roehl, who did not attend Tuesday’s meeting, this year’s abnormal rainfall and subsequent flooding has forced unplanned repair work and the department must adjust its spending to cover that work.

“The biggest change is the Gladwin Bridge Project, which was budgeted for $600,000, has been pushed back to 2021,” Shutt said

A portion of that funding can now be used to relocate and repair H Avenue about two miles east of Grandview. A section of that roadway recently collapsed after heavy rains fell.

Shutt did not indicate how much of the available funding from the Gladwin project would go toward the H Avenue work, but he did report surveying and right-of-way acquisition would be the first steps in repairing the road.

“That (project) was completely off the plan,” he reminded the board.

Meanwhile, two projects that were planned for next year have been moved up one year, Shutt said.

An upgrade of 65th Street east of U.S. 61 will now be done this year. Officials had planned to gravel the existing dirt surface after construction of a solar generating facility in that area was announced.

Replacement of a bridge on 65th Street west of U.S. 61 also will be moved up one year under the modified plan, Shutt said.

“It’s not in bad shape,” he told the board, explaining it was designed under older standards and now has a weight limit on it.

That work is expected to cost around $250,000.

Shutt also provided supervisors with a preliminary schedule for this year’s projects, explaining a bid letting for improvements to 160th Street was coming up and plans for a bridge replacement on S Avenue, which was already on the five-year plan for this year, and the H Avenue relocation would be completed this summer.

Shutt said the 65th Street bridge work would then follow.

The supervisors approved the modified five-year plan.

Shutt also provided the supervisors with an update on work his department has been conducting in northeast Louisa County to alleviate groundwater flooding in the area.

He indicated culverts would be installed in several driveways that were apparently installed several years ago without the drainage devices.

He also reported work was progressing on the Louisa County 99 bridge replacement at Wapello and that footings for a new maintenance shop at the Wapello headquarters are scheduled to be poured Tuesday.

In other action, the board approved a fireworks permit for John and Joellen Schantz and one for Jamie and Shelly Cromer.

The supervisors also approved an application from Windstream Communication to place a pole and equipment for internet service in the 12000 block of I Avenue.

In final action, the board met in closed session to discuss a proposed IT service contract with Jon Hartman, RNS. The discussion centered on IT security issues and other upgrades that were included in a confidential IT audit.