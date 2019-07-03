Do you know someone who has reached their 100th birthday… or more? The Governor’s Office, the Iowa Department on Aging, Aging Resources of Central Iowa, and Iowa Caregivers will host an event that will acknowledge and celebrate our valuable and longest living citizens on Monday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m. at Prairie Meadows Race Track and Casino in Altoona.

Iowans are healthier and are living longer, but in some cases, families and professional caregivers are supporting our older population to lead independent and dignified lives. It seems fitting that the celebration be held at the Iowa Caregiver’s statewide conference where all of these caregivers are receiving education and support.

If you know someone aged 100+ years, please contact the Iowa Department on Aging at 515-725-3333 to share the person’s contact information so that an invitation can be sent.

You may also go to www.iowaaging.gov for more information about the various celebrations that are being held across the State.