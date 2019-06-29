CEDAR FALLS — New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa.
Local graduates include:
Adel
Kole Merical - Bachelor of Arts Mathematics
Sydney Schulz -Bachelor of Arts Marketing: Management
Earlham
William Poffenberger -Bachelor of Science Construction Management
Granger
Kolton Christle - Bachelor of Arts Marketing: Sales Management
Maddison Maddock - Master of Arts Art Education
Waukee
Emily Crabtree - Master of Arts Couns: Clinical Mental Hlth
Matthew Hotek - Master of Social Work SW:Adv Trauma Informed Prac
Kaitlyn Soughan - Bachelor of Arts Communication Disorders
Jennifer Struck - Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education
Woodward
Cole Calonkey - Bachelor of Arts Tchg Eng to Spkrs of Othr Lang