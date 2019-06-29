CEDAR FALLS — Dallas County students were recently named to the Spring 2019 semester Dean’s List at the University of Northern Iowa.

To be included on the list, a student must have earned a grade point of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester. On the 4.0 system, an A is worth four points; a B, three points; a C, two points, and a D, one point.

Local students honored include:

Adel

Olivia Anderson

Koree Deering

Shelby Freestone

Jessica Gard

Taylor Hansen

Katherine Hoy

Emma Juhnke

Sofia Legaspi

Emily Neumann

Lauren Thomson

Melody Ver Woert

Kimberly Wilderdyke

Dallas Center

Makayla Bauer

Ashtyn Chance

Samuel Nissly

De Soto

Evan O’Leary

Earlham

Anna Anker

William Poffenberger

Perry

Alicia Calderon

Emma Olejniczak

Sean Riley

Redfield

Grayson Benedict

Van Meter

Jordan Dougherty

Sam Thompson

Waukee

Noah Baumeister

Jackson Bell

Catherine Christian

Bryce Davis

Evan Dosedel

Jordan Eischeid

Amelyn Enriquez

Michael Henter

Nathan Johnson

Jessica Jost

Ryan Keck

Mara Puente

McKenzie Ramer

Mitchell Rossmann

Brittany Skokan

Erik Sorensen

Kaitlyn Soughan

Katie Wempen