WAVERLY — Wartburg College awarded diplomas to 225 students during Spring Commencement Sunday, May 26.

Local graduates include:Kaleb Noel, of Granger, who graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Accounting and Business Administration. He is the son of Kirk & Jennifer NoelRachel Stuckey, of Waukee, who graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Elementary Education. She is the daughter of Bill Stuckey and Jacqueline Stuckey