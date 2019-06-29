Submitted to DCN

STORM LAKE — The following local students received bachelor’s degrees from Buena Vista University in May:Robert Burke of Waukee, received a bachelor of arts in marketing from BVU Online.


Ryan Exline of Grimes, graduated with a bachelor of science in biology from Storm Lake campus.


Mikayla Foster of Grimes, graduated with a bachelor of science in biology from Storm Lake campus.


Robert Harryman of Grimes, received a bachelor of arts in distributive from BVU Marshalltown.


Christian Hughes of Van Meter, graduated with a bachelor of arts in distributive from Storm Lake campus.


Jessica Igarashi of Earlham graduated with a bachelor of arts in exercise science - human performance from Storm Lake campus.


Mason Muhlstein of Grimes graduated with a bachelor of science in biology from Storm Lake campus.