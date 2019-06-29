Submitted to DCN

Saturday

Jun 29, 2019 at 12:01 AM Jun 29, 2019 at 7:18 AM


AMES — Approximately 9,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2019 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.


Local students include:


Adel


Nicole Rose Bever, 4, Dietetics (H SCI)


Kyle Fredric Brownsberger, 4, Liberal Studies


Gracie Nola Chapman, 4, English


Shaila Claibourn, 4, Anthropology


Elizabeth Wray Denherder, 3, Elementary Education


Amelia H. Dixon, 2, Music


Hailey Kaye Donahue, 4, Anthropology


William Michael Dulaney, 3, Software Engineering


Sydney Ann Ebeling, 2, Event Management


Daphne Nicole Gates, 4, Materials Engineering


Cameron R. Johnson, 4, Finance


Bailey Renee Junge, 3, Kinesiology and Health


Alyssa Marie Kruger, 2, Elementary Education


Hunter Douglas Mandernach, 4, Civil Engineering


Brady Lemar Meier, 3, Management Information Systems


Matthew Messer, 4, Management Information Systems


Abigail M. Myers, 3, Management


Thomas W. Nowysz, 3, Forestry


Emma Noel Onstad, 4, Industrial Engineering


Emily G. Pottebaum, 2, Physics


Nicole Marie Powers, 4, Veterinary Medicine


Terry Chase Ritchie, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree


Benjamin Levi Sandquist, 4, Management


Samantha Jayne Schepers, 2, Biology (AGLS)


Cole G. Schippers, 2, Management Information Systems


Jacob Schumacher, 3, Finance


Abbey Linnea Smith, 4, Veterinary Medicine


Jackson Tyler Smith, 3, Accounting


Aaron Dinsmore Spencer, 4, Finance


Erin Stender, 4, Chemistry


Regan L. Wahman, 2, Pre-Business


Monika Annette Wiley, 4, Integrated Studio Arts


Emily E. Wilkerson, 3, Chemical Engineering


Cameron L. Wright, 3, Marketing


Chaise Ireland Zahrt, 4, World Languages and Cultures


Dallas Center


Kayla Renae Crouse, 2, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design


Abigail Rebecca Hansen, 4, Agronomy


Louis Dane Hansen, 4, Political Science


Anthony M. Jacobsen, 4, Materials Engineering


Justine Kate Johnson, 4, Elementary Education


Graceann Bethellen Kruse, 2, Accounting


De Soto


Bradley Weston Clark, 4, Mathematics


Andrea Leigh Tigges, 2, Genetics (LAS)


Madalyn Denise Walker, 4, Music


Dexter


Joseph Henry Naberhaus, 4, Software Engineering


Linden


Dalena Renee Rogers, 4, Global Resource Systems


Minburn


Isaac Nicholas Schaefers, 4, Kinesiology and Health


Redfield


Cassidy Nicole Wagner, 4, Psychology


Waukee


Madison Kimberly Adams, 4, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design


Jakob Richard Allison, 4, Marketing


Ashley Nicole Anderson, 4, Mathematics


Abdullah O. Anis, 2, Computer Science


Emma Bolles, 2, Pre-Graphic Design


Cameron Bryan Carroll, 2, Agricultural Engineering


Olivia Anne Christensen, 2, Management


Madeline Rose Colosimo, 4, Microbiology


Robert J. Colosimo, 3, Biochemistry


Davis Joseph Dalton, 3, Civil Engineering


Kaylee Alyse Edwards, 4, Accounting


Amy Lea Eldridge, 4, Psychology


Emily Ann Eldridge, 4, Psychology


Lauren R. Ellerbach, 4, General Preveterinary Medicine


Sophie Marie Erickson, 4, Animal Ecology


Ryan Spencer Foreman, 4, Music


Dakota Frederick Fouts, 4, Aerospace Engineering


Bryce Christopher Godwin, 4, Accounting


Collin Edward Godwin, 1, Kinesiology and Health


Andrew James Grace, 4, Finance


Noah Clifton Gratias, 4, Marketing


Malia Faith Griffin, 4, Biology


Tyler Benjamin Groathouse, 4, Aerospace Engineering


Joshua Sangmin Hanyang, 4, Entrepreneurship


Mark A. Heggen, 4, Agricultural Biochemistry


Spencer David Heim, 4, Communication Studies


Lawton Wiley Herbert, 4, Veterinary Medicine


Amber M. Holloway, 4, Elementary Education


Kristin Lynne Hunke, 3, Dietetics (H SCI)


Aaqib Bin Issa, 4, Computer Science


Michael H. Jacobson, 4, Finance


Logan P. Kinneer, 4, Software Engineering


Christopher Adam Kovalsky, 4, Finance


Erynn M. Laughlin, 4, Elementary Education


Taylor Danielle Luther, 4, Elementary Education


Megan E. McAllister, 4, Finance


Eric Charles McEntee, 4, Marketing


Emily Marie Mickelson, 4, Child, Adult, and Family Services


Mary Laraye Miller, 3, Public Relations


Morgan E. Mitchell, 4, Finance


Nathan C. Mortenson, 4, Electrical Engineering


Sebastien Olivier Mueller, 4, Mechanical Engineering


Mackenzie M. Nehls, 4, Accounting


Alexis Madison Olsen, 3, English


Savannah Lynn Oswald, 4, Child, Adult, and Family Services


Blake Michael Ramsey, 3, Finance


Nicholas Allen Roose, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree


Grant Timothy Roszhart, 4, Marketing


Madeline Olivia Ryan, 4, Graphic Design


John Sand, 2, Pre-Graphic Design


Abigail Joan Schlotfeldt, 3, Landscape Architecture


Riley Schrimper, 4, Finance


Jenna Kay Sell, 4, Industrial Engineering


Elizabeth Cleo Siberz, 2, Biology


Garrett Thomas Skalnik, 3, Open Option (LAS)


Maci Jo Slaybaugh, 3, Genetics (LAS)


Rylie Marie Smith, 3, Open Option (LAS)


Calista Ann Tietz, 3, Elementary Education


Jessica Caroline Toliver, 4, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design


Noah James Tornabane, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree


Katie Marie Van Sloun, 2, Kinesiology and Health


Emily Grace Wageman, 2, Psychology


Jerad Edward Wagner, 4, Construction Engineering


Caroline O. Warmuth, 4, Political Science


Sydney E. Wasteney, 2, Marketing


Claire Wolfe, 3, Microbiology


Jillian Marie Wood, 2, Kinesiology and Health


Woodward


Breanna Mckenzie Ackerman, 2, Elementary Education


Riley A. Jamison, 4, Elementary Education


Grant Hall Krichel, 2, Civil Engineering


Ty George Turner, 4, Construction Engineering