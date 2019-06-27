With the July 4 holiday just around the corner, the Burlington Municipal Band is planning to host an old-fashioned patriotic celebration at this Sunday night’s concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Crapo Park band shell.

The Burlington Police Department Honor Guard will present the colors and the band, conducted by Ted Francis, will perform a panorama of traditional patriotic melodies including a sing-along.

The band’s family-friendly concerts are always free. While some bench seating is provided, concert-goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

To learn more, visit the band’s website at www.muniband.org.