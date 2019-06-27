Here is a list of closings and schedules for the July 4 holiday:

Airlines: Operate as usual.

Banks: Closed.

Bus lines: Burlington Urban Service will not operate. Trailways will run as usual.

City offices: Closed.

County offices: Closed.

Drivers license bureau: Closed.

Des Moines County Extension Service: Closed.

The Hawk Eye: Will publish, but the business office will be closed.

Libraries: Closed.

Lotteries: Drawings as usual.

Postal service: Will operate on a holiday mail schedule. There will be no residential, P.O. box or business deliveries, no pickups from collection boxes and no lobby services available. Express Mail and perishable mail will be delivered.

Schools: Closed.

State offices: Closed.

Stock markets: Closed.

Trains: Amtrak will operate regular schedules.

Trash: In Burlington, trash from Thursday’s route will be collected Friday. Be sure to set out before 7 a.m. as crews may come earlier or later in the day than usual. Thursday’s trash route in Fort Madison will be picked up Wednesday, July 3, with the July 3 recycling and yard waste pickup moved to July 2. There is no change to other trash routes.

YM/YWCA: Closed.