The Story County Sheriff’s Office has taken Jacob Jimenez (18 YOM) into custody at approximately 5:25 p.m. on June 21. The Story County Sheriff’s Office received information from a confidential informant that Jimenez was at an address in Jewell. This information led to a search warrant and his apprehension. Jacob Jimenez has been charged for his involvement in an Aug. 23, 2018 home invasion, resulting in the assault of an 82-year-old female in Kelley. He is being charged with the following:

1. Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree (Class A Felony)

2. Burglary in the 1st Degree (Class B Felony)

3. Robbery in the 1st Degree (Class B Felony)

4. Willful Injury (Class C Felony)

5. Two Counts of Theft in the 2nd Degree (Class D Felony)

6. Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent (Aggravated Misdemeanor)

In addition to the above charges, Jacob Jimenez also had a warrant for theft 5th on a separate incident. Jacob Jimenez is being held in the Story County Jail.