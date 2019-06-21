This summer marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, and Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra will celebrate at its popular annual Symphonic Blast concert.

The concert will be 8:15 p.m. July 6, at the band shell in Crapo Park, under the direction of Robert McConnell.

The program will include music from movies "Star Wars," "E.T.," "Apollo 13," and "Star Trek," as well as favorites "Paper Moon," "Fly Me to the Moon," "Moon River" and Sousa’s "Stars and Stripes Forever."

The public is invited to bring lawn chairs, beverages and bug spray to enjoy the light classical music and fireworks show on the bluff of the Mississippi River. Admission is free.

To learn more, contact the SEISO office by email at seiso@iw.edu.

This concert is sponsored by the John H. Witte, Jr. Foundation, Harry & Virginia Murray Foundation, Starker Trust, City of Burlington, KBUR and Pritchard Broadcasting, Craftsman Press and The Hawk Eye.