Annually, the Boone Public Works Department spray for mosquitos Tuesday and Thursday’s starting in June, but have been battling two enemies since this summer as the temperature has risen, gnats and the rain.

One may notice as they try to involve themselves in summer activities that they have an unwanted guest joining in on the fun. The gnat and mosquitos have hatched and are really bugging people.

In order to combat the onslaught of the tiny pests, the City of Boone commissions a team of city employees that are specially trained to operate fogger trucks that spray a compound created to kill, or at least weaken mosquitos.

“Bugs are bad,” said Councilman Greg Piklapp.

He said, he wants it to start as much as anyone else does, but “There’s multiple factors that contribute to allow us to do it.”

Factors like wind, cold and rain all play a major role when allowing for the professionals to work.

During the Monday evening City Council meeting, Public Works official, Waylon Andrews was excited to announce that the foggers were scheduled to spray Tuesday, but weren’t able to due to the weather.

They have tried to spray for the past two weeks, but the weather hasn’t been cooperative. They plan to spray Thursday and another unscheduled date this week.