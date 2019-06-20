A few important things to know about the Burlington Riverfront Entertainment Summer Concerts, set for tonight through Saturday outside Westland Mall in West Burlington.

• Yes, Granger Smith is performing.

• The concert is located on the Northwest side of the Westland Mall parking lot in West Burlington.

• Tonight is free admission; Friday and Saturday require tickets to enter the grounds, available at the gate.

• VIP passes allow you access to an area closer to the stage.

• Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, Drake Hardware & Software or at the gate. There is no price increase at the gate.

• Tickets are non-refundable.

• Gates open at 5 p.m. daily.

• There is no seating in general admission or VIP. Lawn chairs may be brought and placed by ticketholders in either section.

• An accessible section is available for wheelchairs near the VIP area.

• Entry is by two ticket lines: one for those with tickets and one for those needing tickets.

• Anyone consuming alcoholic beverages must be of legal drinking age, wear a wristband, and show a valid ID with proof of age when obtaining your wristband. Wristbands may be obtained at a designated area just inside the main entrance, to the right.

• Beer tickets are sold on the grounds in a booth separate from the beer tent.

• If you need to exit the grounds and want to re-enter, your ticket will be scanned upon exit and your hand will be stamped. You will need to show your stamp and have your ticket re-scanned to re-enter.

• Two food vendors will be located on the grounds.

• Not allowed: Weapons or firearms; audio, video or commercial photography equipment; pets; coolers; chaise lounges. No outside food or drink will be allowed through the gates.

• All bags and ticketholders are subject to inspection upon entry.

• Free parking is available throughout the rest of the Westland Mall parking lot not used as concert grounds.

— Bob Saar