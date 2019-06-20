It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

June 10, 2019

A two vehicle accident was reported on W Ave. Driver one was stopped at a stop sign on W Ave., when she was struck from behind by vehicle two. No injuries reported. Damage to each vehicle estimated at $700.

June 11, 2019

Nicky Marie Hedegard of 6000 Creston Ave., Des Moines was traveling east on 360th St., when a deer entered the roadway, striking her vehicle. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage to the vehicle is $4000.00.

June 12, 2019

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on Hwy 141. No injuries reported. Estimated damage to the vehicle is $2,000.

A 33 year old male Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation on the original charge of domestic abuse assault, 2nd offense.

A three vehicle accident was reported on K Ave. Driver one was traveling southbound on K Ave and attempted to turn eastbound on Old Hwy 6 when he collided with vehicle two. Vehicle two was traveling westbound on Old Hwy 6. Vehicle one did not stop at the stop sign before entering the intersection. After vehicle two struck vehicle one, vehicle one struck vehicle three coming eastbound on Old Hwy 6. The driver and passenger in vehicle one were both transported to the hospital. The driver of vehicle two had minor injuries but refused medical treatment. The driver of vehicle three did not have any injuries. Estimated damage to vehicle one is $6,000. Estimated damage to vehicle two is $15,000. Estimated damage to vehicle three is $5,000. The driver of vehicle one was cited for failure to obey stop sign and yield the right of way.

June 13, 2019

A 34 year old male Adel resident was arrested on a warrant for burglary 3rd degree.

June 14, 2019

A vehicle versus dog accident was reported at 29000 block of 340th Trl. The driver was traveling in the 29000 block of 340th Trl., when his vehicle struck a dog. The driver swerved to avoid hitting the dog and entered the north ditch, rolling and then landing upright. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $8,000.

A one vehicle accident was reported in the 26500 block of Seneca Ave. The driver was traveling north in the 26500 block of Seneca Ave., not realizing it was a T intersection and slammed on his brakes, losing control and causing his vehicle to slide sideways into the north ditch running through a wire fence. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,000. The driver was cited for failure to obey stop sign and failure to maintain control.

June 15, 2019

A one vehicle accident was reported on Highway 169. The driver was traveling north on Highway 169 when he entered the east ditch, striking a field drive and coming to rest in the farm field. The driver was transported to Dallas County Hospital for minor injuries. The driver was charged with OWI.

June 16, 2019

A 48 year old West Des Moines resident was arrested near the 106 mile marker of Interstate 80 for OWI.

June 17, 2019

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the 103 mile marker of Interstate 80. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $7,000.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 11000 block of 240th St. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

June 18, 2019

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the 116 mile marker of Interstate 80. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $9,000.