Public Safety Night

4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at Josh Davis Plaza.

Join us for the Perry Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday at Josh Davis Plaza, but especially on the Third Thursday of the month for special events! Thursday, June 20 is Public Safety Night at the Perry Farmers Market with the Perry Police Department, Perry Fire Department and Dallas County EMS. Stop by to meet those that keep us all safe and check out their various emergency vehicles. Enjoy a grill out by the Perry Fire Association, as well as the many regular market vendors. Please note that 2nd Street between Willis Avenue and Warford Street will be closed to vehicular traffic. Parking available at the Perry Public Library, Caboose Park and the City lot on the northeast corner of 1st and Warford.

Breakfast with Buzz and Woody

8-10 a.m. Saturday, June 22 at Perry Hy-Vee Kitchen.

The Perry Hy-Vee will be hosting Breakfast with Buzz and Woody on Saturday, June 22. Kids 12 and under eat free with the purchase of an adult breakfast.

Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Group

3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 at Perry Public Library.

The Alzheimers and Dementia Support Group meets on the last Tuesday of each month. The June 25 meeting will be led by Perry Lutheran Homes Chief Care Officer and Certified Dementia Practitioner, Deb Koelln. The group is free and open to all.

AgingWELL Travel Program

12 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 at Spring Valley Retirement Community, 2nd floor dining room.

If you are a retiree or senior interested in great places to vacation and making travel a part of your golden years, make plans to attend Perry Lutheran Homes next AgingWELL lunch and learn on Wednesday, June 26. This free presentation, Great Vacations for Retirees or Seniors, will be led by Gretchen Shuler and Shelly Pentico. In addition to hearing about some great destinations, attendees will learn travel tips, tricks and tools for senior travelers, solo travelers and travelers with mobility concerns. Lunch will be provided. To reserve your spot and so we can plan for your lunch, call or email Mollie Clark today at (712) 450-0191 or mclark@perrylutheranhomes.org.

Patriotic Program

7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 at Woodward Christian Church.

A Patriotic Program will be presented on June 26 by the Woodward American Legion Post #211 and hosted by the Woodward Christian Church. Social time will follow the program. All are invited and welcome.

Tractor Ride and Community Breakfast

7-10 a.m. Saturday, June 29 at Washington Township School, corner of P58 and F31.

A Tractor Ride and Community Breakfast will be held on Saturday, June 29 at Washington Township School. The breakfast will be held from 7-10 a.m., with the tractor ride starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Dave Book at 515-677-2625.