Iowa Central Community College recently released the President’s and Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student needs to have a 4.0 GPA with a minimum of 6 credit hours. To earn the Dean’s List, a student needs a 3.5-3.99 GPA with a minimum of 6 credit hours.

Local students named to the President’s List include:Grimes - Connor Erps

Local students named to the Dean’s List include:Earlham - Michael WildinGranger - Maxwell Helbling