The 7th Street Improvement project is set to start Monday, June 17.

According to Nebraska City Construction and Facilities Manager Marty Stovall, ME Collins Contracting plans to bring in equipment on June 17 to start the planned 60-day project.

Initial work will include closing the intersection of 7th Street and 1st Avenue for storm sewer repairs, said Stovall. Collins crews will then work toward the north ending at 3rd Avenue.