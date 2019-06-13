The Nevada Patriotic Council met on Monday, June 3, for its final meeting of the 2019 season.

Council members reviewed this year’s Memorial Day observance and thought it had gone well, in spite of having to cancel the processional and move the program to the Community Building at the Story County Fairgrounds.

Don Kockler, Avenue of Flags chairman, reported that a total of 433 flags had been put up, representing our deceased veterans. This year the community lost nine veterans, and each was honored during the program on Memorial Day. This was something new for 2019 and was well-received.

The discussion focused on how to notify the community when the weather is uncertain, as it was this year. Social media seems to be the best way to reach the most people. The procession cancellation and program location change were posted on Facebook and different TV stations this year.it was decided to create a new office within the council, called public relations officer. This would require someone skilled in social media to perhaps even create a web page. The person should be able to take and post good pictures and information regarding the council and its activities. Monty Woodward was elected for this new position.

Election of officers followed. Most of the current officers were re-elected. Sue McCaskey is president, Don Kockler is vice president and chair for the Avenue of Flags, Linda Beem is secretary and Judi Blair is General Fund treasurer. Monty is the only new officer this year, as public relations officer.

The council is finished for the current year, but is still seeking volunteers to help for next year. We are a community organization, and it takes the work and cooperation of the community to prepare a meaningful observance each year. Please feel free to contact any of the officers if you would like to volunteer or have any questions. Meetings will begin again in March of 2020 to begin planning for the new Memorial Day observance.