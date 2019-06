Members of the Nudgers group brightened up a downtown building on Wednesday, June 12.

Sandy Grubbs, Pat Snyder and Cheri Scheib worked together to paint the exterior of 1114 2nd St.

The building is not the first to get a facelift from the Nudgers recently. Scheib helped update the outside of 1316 2nd St., which houses the Perry Chief and Zion Recovery Services, with a fresh coat of paint.

“‘Nudging Along Perry, One Building at a time!’ That’s what we do,” Scheib said.