The City of Perry reminds residents of fireworks regulations within Perry City Limits.The only time consumer fireworks may be used or discharged within Perry City Limits is from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4.Fireworks may only be used or discharged on the user’s property or on the property of someone who has given permission for the use of fireworks on their property.Fireworks MAY NOT be used or discharged in public places – such as in parks, cemeteries, public streets or sidewalks.Please Note – Novelties, including snakes, sparklers or caps may be used or discharged at any time and in a public place, as long as all trash, wrappers and wires are properly disposed of.Fireworks MAY NOT be used or discharged within two hundred (200) yards of a hospital or senior care facility.Fireworks may only be used or discharged by persons 18 years of age or older.Fireworks may not be used or discharged by persons over the legal alcohol limit or under the influence of a drug or narcotic.Permits may be granted by the City Council for persons wishing to use “Display Fireworks.”

The penalty for the violation of these laws will be a fine in the amount of $250. Anyone wishing to report violators may call the Perry Police Department at 515-465-4636.