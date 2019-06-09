Flooded I-29 in Iowa causes traffic stress in Nebraska

AUBURN, Neb. — Some residents of Auburn, Nebraska, are unhappy that Interstate 29, across the bloated Missouri River in Iowa, is closed again due to flooding, sending more drivers through their small town than ever before.

U.S. Highway 75, which passes straight through Auburn is busier and its drivers more impatient, said college student Maggie Kreifels. It's certainly loud, with cars, motorcycles and 18-wheelers waiting at the downtown stoplight where U.S. 75 and U.S. 136 converge.

"I think most people that are from here realize how bad the traffic has gotten and know to either drive cautiously or avoid Highway 75 altogether," said Kreifels. "I will drive out of my way to avoid 75. It's gotten absolutely ridiculous."

The Missouri flooded the area earlier in the spring, forcing I-29 to close. But crews cleared the interstate and it reopened in early May, only to close again later in the month after another round of flooding. And it is not clear when the river level will fall.

"It's going to be a long summer," Lottman Nemaha County Sheriff Brent said.

Frequent commuters are opting to drive through residential areas, noting it is faster than waiting forever on a clogged two-lane highway for the lights to change.

"People really are just careless out here right now," said Candice Bogle, a longtime resident. She said she's seen semis passing through her neighborhood, hauling trailers down streets not designed to hold them.

Not everyone is unhappy, but business owners welcome the extra passing trade.

Evan Lindsey, the general manager of a Pizza Hut branch, says business is flourishing and he's encouraging his staff to enjoy meeting new people in the restaurant. He said lunchtime now stretches from before 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

And while his staff is working harder, they're not complaining. More customers means more tips.

"I'll take all the traffic I can get," Lindsey said.

State mobilizes 3rd round-the-clock flood-fighting team

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has mobilized its third round-the-clock team to assist the flooding fight in Monroe County.

IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said Saturday that the latest Joint Quick Reactionary Task Force will be based in Valmeyer along the Mississippi River..

Valmeyer is 26 miles south of St. Louis. The other two teams are in Hardin and Jerseyville

Tate-Nadeau says the teams are responsible for monitoring levees, helping to bolster levees and assisting the community in an emergency setting.

The National Weather Service predicts that the Mississippi will continue rising to near-record levels. Overly saturated levees are prompting state and local officials to recommend that residents evacuate .

The state has mobilized more than 400 National Guard members and established a unified command center.

Capital construction plan includes $1B for I-80 expansion

CHICAGO — A massive capital construction plan approved by Illinois lawmakers includes $1 billion for road work along Interstate 80, and hundreds of millions of dollars to boost rail and bus services.

The roughly $40 billion plan comes after a decade without such funding.

The projects on I-80, which runs across northern Illinois, include replacing two decaying bridges on the Des Plaines River. The rail work includes $275 million for Amtrak passenger services from Chicago to Rockford and $225 million for Amtrak service to the Quad Cities.

The Regional Transportation Authority will get over $2 billion for three rail and bus agencies, including the Chicago Transit Authority.

To pay for the projects, the state's 19-cent-per gallon gas tax will be doubled.

Two dead after house explosion in Rapatee

By Robert Connelly The Register-Mail

RAPATEE — Two are dead after a house “exploded” in Rapatee Sunday.

Knox County Sheriff Dave Clague said a house in the southern part of Knox County, about a mile from the Knox-Fulton county line, was “leveled” after an explosion there at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The names of the two people who died Sunday were being withheld pending family notification as of about 2 p.m. Sunday.

There was also “severe damage to the house immediately to the south” and blew out windows of other nearby houses, Clague said.

The explosion was “heard as far away as Fairview and Maquon,” Clague said.

Rapatee is along Illinois Route 97, south of Maquon, and north of the intersection of Illinois Routes 97 and 116, between London Mills and Fairview.

Illinois Route 97 is expected to be closed for travel until at least Monday morning as investigators determine what led to the home explosion. Clague said the personnel from the state fire marshal and Illinois State Police crime scene tech were headed to the house early Sunday afternoon to investigate.

He also said Knox County and Fulton County sheriff department personnel responded to the area as well as several volunteer fire agencies and Galesburg Hospitals Ambulance Services.