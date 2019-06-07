It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

May 27

Officers assisted the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office with a report of an underage alcohol party in the 1500 block of L Ave.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Iowa on a report of theft of fire extinguishers. Property was found. Incident is under investigation at this time. Three male juveniles, ages 13 and 14, were taken into custody and charged with theft 5th degree.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of 1st Ave. for a report of verbal dispute between two females. Verbal dispute only, no charges filed.

Received a report of damage to a swing set at Pattee Park. Information relayed to the Parks Department.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of W 2nd St. for possible tampering with residential locks.

May 28

Officers responded to Violet Hill Cemetery to investigate a possible attempted break in.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Willis Ave. on a reported theft.

The fire department was paged to the 800 block of Summer Meadows on the report of a residential fire. Fire contained and extinguished.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Willis Ave. on a harassment complaint.

Officers responded to the 300 block of 3rd St. on a report of harassment.

May 29

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Willis Ave. on a report of harassment.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of 141st St. on a theft report.

Officers responded to the 500 block of 5th St. on a report of harassment.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of 5th St. on a report of a domestic dispute. A 53 year old male Perry resident was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault 2nd offense.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Otley on a report of underage drinking.

Officers responded to a report of an assault on a juvenile in the 400 block of 2nd St.

A citizen came into the lobby of the police department and reported harassment while at Pattee Park. Subjects involved were advised to halt communications to avoid charges.

Reported two male juvenile brothers missing from their home, juveniles were entered as runaways.

May 30

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Kading on a report of a verbal domestic dispute. Parties separated for the time being.

A 29 year old female Perry resident was arrested and charged with harassment first degree.

Two male juveniles previously reported as runaways located and returned home.

A citizen came into the lobby and reported a theft of $1,200 in property.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Willis Ave. concerning an unruly juvenile.

Officers responded to the Dallas County Hospital on a report of two dog bite victims. Owners of the two dogs were trying to break up the dogs fighting and were bitten.

A 19 year old male Perry resident was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury.

June 1

A two vehicle accident was reported. Vehicle one was reversing out of the driveway onto the road where contact was made to vehicle two. Estimated damages $2,400. Driver of vehicle one was cited for failure to provide proof of insurance.

A two vehicle accident was reported. Vehicle one was backing out of a parking spot in the graveled portion of Ace Hardware parking lot and struck vehicle two. Total estimated damages $1,200.

Received a report of potential pornographic material in the 1200 block of 18th St. Case is under investigation.

Received a report of theft, total loss $405.50. Case under investigation.

Officer responded to a shoplifting case at the 1200 block of 141st St. Suspect was not on scene. Case under investigation.

Received a report of a female hitting a sign at the entrance to Wiese Park. Sign was bent and damage done to vehicle. The vehicle was northbound on 11th from Pattee when the driver crossed the roadway and struck a No Parking Sign on the west side of the road. Parts left at the scene indicate it was a Toyota. Case under investigation.

Received a report of harassment at Pattee Park, officers responded.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Willis for domestic disturbance. No arrests.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1800 block of W 4th St. No arrests.

Received a report of harassment in the 600 block of 3rd St.

Officer initiated a traffic stop at 1st/141st St. The stop resulted in the arrest of a 22 year old male, who was charged with OWI and cited for speeding.

June 2

A 40 year old female Perry resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for a probation violation - original charge was interference with official acts.

Officers responded to harassment complaint in the 500 block of Clearview.

Officers responded to an accident. A vehicle was hit while parked in the 2800 block of 1st St. Suspect vehicle is a Gray 99 Toyota. Case under investigation.

Officers responded to the 700 block of 1st St. for a possible shoplifter. Case under investigation.