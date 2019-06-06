ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Tuesday

11:58 a.m.: 201 E. Agency St. Hailee McKenzie Beyer, 18, 300-8 Bel Aire Court: driving while barred.

2:18 p.m.: 3140 Agency St. Robert Cooper Moor III, 51, 227 Hawkes Court, Hockessin, Delaware: fifth-degree theft.

3:40 p.m.: 2123 S. Central Ave. Gabriel Vasquez Garza, 26, same address: second degree theft.

4:12 p.m.: 500 block of South Gunnison Street. Bryce Wesley Rhum, 20, 112 Harrison Ave.: controlled substance violation, drug tax stamp violations and possession of drug paraphernalia.

8:56 p.m.: 200 block of South 10th Street. Glen Edward Cable, 29, 523 S. Gunnison St.: driving while barred, no insurance, operating a non registered vehicle and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.

9:18 p.m.: Division Street and Flint Hills Drive. Andrew James Even, 46, 707 Acres St.: driving while barred.

11:25 p.m.: Chalfant Street and Lucas Avenue. Randall Lee Brown, 44, 529 S. 10th St.: failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.

Wednesday

12:03 a.m.: 2400 Herman Ave. Armani Tavis Berry-Cosey, 18, 2416 Burlington Ave.: warrant.

1:24 a.m.: North Central Avenue and Oak Street. Justin Jay Hicks, 38, 314 Ballard St., West Burlington: driving while barred.

DES MOINES COUNTY

Tuesday

9 a.m.: 600 block of Main Street, Mediapolis. Henry Reed Brooker, 30, same address: warrant.

1:52 p.m.: Des Moines County jail. Bailey Ann Dameron, 22, 13547 64 Ave., Burlington: warrant for failure to appear.

6:03 p.m.: Des Moines County jail. Gabriel Alexander James, 18, 11696-41 Beaverdale Road, West Burlington: warrant for probation violation.

LEE COUNTY

Tuesday

11:48 p.m.: 1847 U.S. 218, Donnellson. Nicholas Wayne Kirchner, 44, Donnellson: first-offense domestic abuse assault.

Wednesday

6:09 a.m.: Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Gilbert Lee Simon Jr., 57, Burlington: warrant for failure to appear.

6:36 a.m.: Lee County jail. Sophia McKenna Gregory, 20, Hamilton, Illinois: disorderly conduct fighting.

6:49 a.m.: Lee County jail. Payton Wrage Vanpelt-Vice, 23, Fort Madison: disorderly conduct fighting.

11:48 p.m.: 1847 U.S. 218, Donnellson. Maggie Noel Colyer, 31, Donnellson: assault.

LOUISA COUNTY

Sunday

4 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. John Daniel Hand, 38, homeless, Burlington: warrant for domestic assault with bodily injury.

Monday

10:17 a.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Andrew Hinnenkamp, 32, Letts: domestic assault with bodily injury.

10:11 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Celso Maldonado Fernandez, 40, Muscatine: driving while barred and speeding.

Tuesday

3:30 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Derius L.. Moore, 27, West Burlington: warrants for failure to appear.

5:01 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Emily Nicole Navarrete, 19, Conesville: driving while barred.

6:52 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Allen Phillips, 34, Muscatine: warrant for failure to appear.

8:46 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Chad Wayne Cocklin, 44, Wapello: warrants for failure to appear.

10:38 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Luis Gerardo Cabrera Rodriguez, 23, Columbus Junction: driving while barred.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ILLINOIS

May 27

No time given.: No location given. Casey L. Carr, 43, Keokuk: driving under the influence.

No time given.: No location given. Cameron J. Bright, 25, Winfield: driving while suspended.

No time given.: No location given. Matthew G. Miller, 31, La Harpe, Illinois: driving under the influence.

May 28

No time given.: No location given. Angela M. Nassar, 21, Grand Blanc, Michigan: warrant for failure to appear.

No time given.: No location given. Stevie R. Londrie, 28, Keokuk: warrant.

No time given.: No location given. Daniel S. Lafferty, 33, Nauvoo, Illinois: warrant for predatory criminal sexual abuse.

May 29

No time given.: No location given. Arlo C. Stoneking, 66, Hamilton, Illinois: aggravated assault and resisting a peace officer.

No time given.: No location given. Timothy J. Sampson, 20, Nauvoo, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.

No time given.: No location given. Joey R. Bolander, 36, Augusta, Illinois: driving while suspended, operating an uninsured vehicle, and a warrant for failure to appear.

No time given.: No location given. Tonya L. Horton, 41, Hamilton, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.

No time given.: No location given. Breann N. Johanningmeier, 28, Quincy, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.

CRIME WATCH

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies.

BURLINGTON

Sunday

9:23 a.m.: 1800 block of Dehn Street. Vehicle theft.

11:21 a.m.: 200 block of Locust Street. Burglary of residence.

11:27 a.m.: 2000 block of Sunnyside Avenue. Burglary of residence.

11:38 a.m.: 700 block of Whitewood Street. Vandalism.

2:13 p.m.: Subway, 1111 Division Street. Disorderly conduct.

2:30 p.m.: 500 block of North Sixth Street. Fight.

3:09 p.m.: 1000 block of Short Avenue. Vandalism.

6:10 p.m.: Hy-Vee, 3140-A Agency St. Burglary of motor vehicle.

7:23 p.m.: 1400 block of Market Street. Disorderly conduct.

9:08 p.m.: 900 block of North Eighth Street. Disorderly conduct.

Monday

6:15 a.m.: 1300 block of Whitaker Street. Vandalism.

9:45 a.m.: South Eighth and Division streets. Fight.

3:29 p.m.: 1400 block of Division Street. Burglary of residence.

4:22 p.m.: Division and Plane streets. Disorderly conduct.

4:51 p.m.: South Eighth and Aetna streets. Disorderly conduct.

5:09 p.m.: Division Street and Woodlawn Avenue. Disorderly conduct.

7:28 p.m.: Big Muddy’s, 710 N. Front St. Throwing rocks, corn, eggs, etc.

7:38 p.m.: 800 block of North Third Street. Vandalism.

9:49 p.m.: 900 block of North Fourth Street. Theft.

11:11 p.m.: Aetna and Summer streets. Assault.

11:42 p.m.: Burlington High School, 421 Terrace Drive. Vandalism.

Tuesday

3:14 p.m.: Midtown Gardens, Midtown Lane. Disorderly conduct.

3:59 p.m.: 2800 block of Lesylvia Street. Vehicle theft.

4:46 p.m.: 1100 block of South 13th Street. Disorderly conduct.

5:49 p.m.: 200 block of Argyle Court. Theft.

9:43 p.m.: 400 block of South Plane Street. Shots fired or heard.

10:16 p.m.: Quik Stop, 1812 Osborn St. Disorderly conduct.

Wednesday

12:13 a.m.: Burlington High School, 421 Terrace Drive. Vandalism.

WEST BURLINGTON

Monday

7:42 a.m.: 400 block of Peasley Street. Theft.

FORT MADISON

Friday

11:40 a.m.: 1200 block of 40th Street. Theft.

2:43 p.m.: 11th Street and Avenue F. Vandalism.

Sunday

9:59 a.m.: 400 block of 20th Street. Vandalism.

Monday

6:35 a.m.: 2300 block of Avenue L. Burglary.

7:18 a.m.: 1500 block of 18th Street. Theft.

9:38 a.m.: 3400 block of Avenue L. Theft.

12:21 p.m.: 4600 block of Avenue J. Theft.

MOUNT PLEASANT

Monday

6:14 a.m.: 100 block of West Monroe Street. Burglary.

Tuesday

6:28 p.m.: 2500 block of Franklin Avenue. Theft.

NEW LONDON

Tuesday

2:35 p.m.: 260th Street and U.S. 34. Injury accident.