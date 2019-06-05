It wasn’t quite 4 p.m. yet, but a line had already formed in front of Geneen Tibben’s booth at the Perry Farmers Market. Community members eager for the 2019 season to start took a look at the variety of baked goods for sale at Tibben’s booth on Thursday, May 30.

In the booth next to hers at the Josh Davis Plaza, another group checked out the lettuce and plants for sale by Raccoon Forks Farms.

As soon as the bell chimed at 4 p.m., cash was exchanged for rhubarb, breads, cookies, plants and more.

The 2019 season kicked off on May 30 with eight vendors scattered around Josh Davis Plaza.

Perry Chamber Executive Director Lynsi Pasutti said with half of the vendors having tents, the plaza was full on the market’s opening day. Up to 10 vendors can be accomodated in the plaza with tables.

“With the successful growth of the market from over the years, we are maxed out in terms of locating at Josh Davis, which is a really good problem to have,” said Pasutti during the June 3 Perry City Council meeting.

More vendors are looking to join the market, she said, both locally and from further away. Pasutti told the council that one potential vendor from Coon Rapids visited on May 30 and was impressed with the location and the market.

In order to see the market continue to grow, Pasutti presented an expansion plan to the city council members during the June 3 meeting. She had previously submitted a street closure form, that was previously approved.

Pasutti said the market is looking to expand to Second Street, from the alleyway to Warford Street.

“Having more vendors involved and businesses involved, it will be a really great expansion plan,” she added.

To go along with the expansion plan, Pasutti said the third Thursday of each month will help draw even more with activities like the Public Safety Day on June 20.

“I think you’ll probably have to go to the next street next year,” Council Member Dean Berkland said as more vendors are interested in attending the Perry market.

Pasutti said they would start with expanding from the alleyway to Warford and see how it goes throughout the 2019 season.

The Perry Farmers Market runs from 4-7 p.m. on Thursdays in Josh Davis Plaza through Sept. 27.