Readers of The Hawk Eye's e-edition will have access Thursday to a bonus section focusing on the 75th anniversary of the June 6, 1944, D-Day invasion of Normandy, France.

Included will be accounts from veterans of the invasion who were planning to return to France for the anniversary; present day portraits of the invaders; excerpts from a D-Day diary and D-Day in books and movies.

