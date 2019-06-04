The Kiwanis Club of Perry, Iowa is proud to recognize Mary Ann Riesberg as Student of the Month for May 2019.

Mary Ann Riesberg is positive and hard working and just all around great human being. She is a fantastic leader in and out of the classroom and is always willing to work with and help any student. She is not afraid to step out of her comfort zone to help others be successful. She is always prepared for class and ready to participate. Not only is she an excellent student, but she is always smiling and willing to help those around her. Mary Ann is a great role model for students who just work hard and show respect to all their peers.

Congratulations Mary Ann on being the May Kiwanis Student of the Month.