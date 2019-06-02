Perry High School’s production of Seussical has received the following awards and recognition from the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards (IHSMTA):Distinguished Scene—“Alone In the Universe”Outstanding Performance in a Principal Role—Ainsley Marburger as “JoJo”Special Recognition for Performance in a Principal Role—Eoin Davis as “Horton the Elephant”Special Recognition for Performance in a Principal Role— Dannah Karolus as “Gertrude McFuzz”Special Recognition for Performance in a Principal Role—Jayden Whitney as “Mayzie LaBird”Special Recognition for Performance as a Featured Dancer— Anna Ridnour in “Solla Sollew”

In addition, Dannah Karolus, Ainsley Marburger and Jayden Whitney will perform in the opening medley of the Awards Showcase at 7 p.m. on June 3 at the Civic Center. Tickets went on sale on May 15.

The IHSMTA program culminates with more than 500 students having their moment to shine on the Civic Center stage as part of the IHSMTA Showcase. Select students will perform highlights from their schools’ productions, create interschool medleys under the direction of Broadway professionals and receive awards for the various elements of their musicals.

The Showcase will be live-streamed at IPTV.org as part of an exciting collaboration with Iowa Public Television. IPTV is scheduled to air a highlights special on June 28 at 8:30 p.m. and August 18 at 9:30 p.m.