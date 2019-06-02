AMES — The Iowa State University Department of Kinesiology honored outstanding students with awards and scholarships at a reception on April 26 in Ames. The students were recognized for excellence in the areas of kinesiology, athletic training and dance.

Local students honored include Jeni Lansing from Perry, who is studying kinesiology, was recognized with the Barbara E. Forker Graduate Scholarship and the Spring 2019 University Teaching Excellence Award in the graduate student category.

