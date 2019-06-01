Community members celebrated Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1.

The festivities included a beef burger supper, golf cart parade, Little Miss Woodward Pageant, live music and a movie in the park on Friday.

Activities on Saturday included a parade, vendors, inflatables, pie auction and more.

Saturday’s activities continue with a live band, Skinny Logan, performing from 7-11 p.m. near the fire station. A hayrack ride to watch the fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m. The 2019 Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day will wrap up with a bang as fireworks are set to go off at 9:45 p.m. at the ballfields.