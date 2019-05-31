It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

May 16

Received a report of harassment in the 800 block of 3rd Street.

Received a report of a possible mountain lion crossing Highway 141 heading toward the fields by the wind turbines.

May 17

Report of possible criminal mischief in the 1300 block of W 2nd Street. Damage to an exterior window.

Received a report of attempted fraud. Complaint received a call from a male who called her grandma. She knew it was a scam and did not provide any information.

May 18

Report of fireworks in the 400 block of 3rd Street.

Report of an accident at 3rd and Otley. Upon arrival, a Perry Police Officer spoke with the driver of vehicle one, she advised she was traveling south on 3rd Street and stopped at the stop sign at 3rd and Otley. She said she did not see vehicle two coming and was struck by vehicle two. The driver of vehicle two stated she was traveling east on Otley and vehicle one pulled out in front of her. The driver of vehicle one was cited for failure to obey stop sign and the driver of vehicle two was cited for no driver’s license.

Report of destruction of property in the 1300 block of 30th Street. It appears mailbox was damaged when a vehicle jumped the curve.

Report of an accident in the Hy-Vee parking lot. Vehicle one had reversed out of its parking slot and was preparing to exit the parking lot when contact was made with vehicle two, causing minor damage to vehicle one’s rear passenger bumper. Vehicle two was reversing out of its parking slot when contact was made with vehicle onw, causing minor damage to the rear driver’s side bumper. No injuries, no citations.

Received a report of theft of property from 1811 Evelyn. Unknown replacement cost. Theft of a skateboard.

Received a report of a harassment in the 2600 block of Willis Avenue.

A 27 year old male Perry resident was arrested for operating while intoxicated 1st offense.

May 19

The Perry Fire Department responded to the report of a house fire at 19217 150th St. Perry.

A 58 year old Pueblo West, Co. resident was arrested on a Polk County warrant for harassment 3rd degree.

May 20

Complainant reported her vehicle was taken sometime over night from the 1000 block of Park Called a short time later and advised vehicle had been returned.

Report of damage to mailbox in the 1300 block of 30th St.

Citizen reported damage to the light pole plug at the Pattee Park Campgrounds. Park department notified.

May 21

A physical altercation was reported in front of the elementary school.

A 54 year old Bouton man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

An accident was reported at 19th and Willis Avenue. Vehicle one was traveling SB on 18th and stopped at the intersection of Willis Avenue. Another uninvolved car was in the turning land on 18th at the intersection along with vehicle one. Vehicle two was traveling EB on Willis Avenue approaching 18th St. It appeared that the uninvolved car began to turn WB onto Willis at the same time that vehicle one stated into the intersection traveling SB. Vehicle one then struck vehicle two on the driver’s side broadside, causing vehicle two to spin around 360 degrees facing WB on Willis in the middle of the street. Vehicle one ended up facing EB on Willis between the curb and unit two on the south side of Will. Vehicle one damage was estimated at $5,000. Vehicle two damage was estimated at $4,000. The driver of vehicle one was cited for failure to obey stop sign. No injuries were reported.

Report of a dog bite taken at Dallas County Hospital. Bite actually in the 600 block of 5th Street.

Report of a dog bite in the 1700 block of Southgate.

May 24

Received report of vehicle theft in the 900 block of Willis. The theft is under investigation.

Received a forgery from the 1200 block of 141st Street.

Received a report of fraud from the 600 block of 1st Street.

Received a report of a fight in progress in the 1900 block of Evelyn Street. No arrest.

Received a report of harassment in the 600 block of Willis.

May 25

Received a report of domestic violence in the 1800 block of W 4th, not physical, no arrest.

Received a report of harassment in the 500 block of 4th Street.

May 26

Received a report of trespass violation in the 1200 block of 2nd Street. A no trespass order was served.

Received a report of harassment in 900 block of Willis.

Received a report of a domestic assault in the 600 block of 5th Street. No arrest.

Received a report of an accident at Casey’s parking lot on 1st Street. Non-reportable.

May 27

Receive a report of a hit and run accident. A vehicle was parked at the high school parking lot. Sometime between 1400 hours to 1546 someone hit the parked vehicle. Case under investigation.

Received a report of shoplifting at the Dollar General. No charges. Trepass order served.