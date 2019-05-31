Hometown Heritage’s new exhibit at the Carnegie Library will hold special interest for townspeople whose ancestors worked on Perry’s railroads. On display are the names of more than 900 railroaders, from 1880-1980. The names were obtained from geneology notebooks compiled by the late Arlene Hamman, which are also on display.

Hamman, who worked for the Perry Chief, had access to vintage newspapers and photocopied hundreds of stories for her notebooks.

“Six notebooks, packed with information about Perry’s railroaders —- it was a labor of love,” said Hometown Heritage program coordinator Karol Crosbie. Forest Park Museum, which contributed artifacts for the exhibit, recently transferred ownership of the notebooks to Hometown Heritage. Contributing volunteer hours to the transcription of Hamman’s hand written records was Shannon Kovac.

The names reveal a rich diversity of ethnicities —- from Guy Abel to Wilson Zook, said Crosbie. “We found a story about a railroader who fought in the Civil War and documentation on a worker who had been a slave.”

The public is invited to a lecture “Remembering Railroads,” by David Willis, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6 at the Carnegie Library and Museum, part of Perry’s Sesquicentennial celebration events.

The Carnegie is open to the public Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 12-4 p.m.