Fareway presented a check to the Perry Chamber of Commerce from the recent grocery bill round-up for the Fourth of July Fireworks Drive on Friday, May 31.

Customers at Perry Fareway were asked to round-up their purchases to the nearest whole dollar or more from May 17-25, with all proceeds going to the fireworks drive.

A total of 4,591 transactions were rounded up throughout the week (almost 300 more than last year), averaging $0.54 each and totaling $2,500.

Cashiers were encouraged to remind shoppers of the round-up initiative and were awarded with Fareway gift cards if they raised more than $100 at their register. Eight cashiers met that goal, with the top cashier, Dariel, alone raising $380.59 for the fireworks drive.

Customers were also asked to round-up their purchases at Hy-Vee from May 20-27. Altogether, the round-up events raised $3,628.92 for the Fourth of July fireworks drive.

Around $3,000 was still needed as of May 29 to help the Perry Chamber reach its goal of $12,500. If you are interested in donating to the Fourth of July Fireworks Drive, contact the Chamber at perrychamber@perryia.org, (515)465-4601, or stop in to the office at 1124 Willis Ave.