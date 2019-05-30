Justin Rasmusson, of Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory in Nevada, was installed as the new District 6 Governor of the Iowa Funeral Directors Association (IFDA) at the 139th annual convention May 14-16, at Prairie Meadows Event Center.

Rasmusson was born in Nevada and grew up on a farm outside of Zearing. He graduated in 2002 from Colo- Nesco High School. He obtained his Associates Degree from Des Moines Area Community College in 2005, then enrolled in the Mortuary Science Program at DMACC, graduating in 2006.

Starting in 2002, Rasmusson worked for Hamilton’s Funeral Home in Des Moines. He completed his internship and obtained his funeral directors license in 2007; and continued working there until February of 2010. He started with Bacon Funeral Home in March of 2010 and in January of 2016, Rasmusson purchased the Bacon Funeral Homes in Nevada and Maxwell. Rasmusson is a member of the Nevada Kiwanis Club and the Iowa Funeral Directors Association. Funeral service is a passion for Rasmusson, something he feels one must have to succeed.

Rasmusson is the son of Larry and Angela Rasmusson of Nevada. He enjoys camping and traveling and spending time with his family and friends.