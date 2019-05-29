Perry Elementary School and High School are participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children age 18 or under without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided, as a first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:Perry Elementary, June 10 – Aug. 2Perry High School, June 10 – June 28

Serving times at the elementary school, Monday through Friday:Breakfast - 7:45 - 9 a.m. Lunch - 11:15 - 12:30 p.m.

Serving time at the high school:Breakfast ONLY – 7:45 - 8:30 a.m., Monday through Friday

Adults are encouraged to accompany their children and may purchase breakfast for $2 and lunch for $3.75.

This is the 19th year meals have been provided for the Perry Community. Weekly menus for the Summer Food Service Program will be posted on the Perry Community Schools website under lunch menus and in the Perry Chiefland Shopper on Tuesdays.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.