Beginning Thursday, May 30, the City of Perry will start spraying for mosquitoes every Thursday evening, weather permitting. If it rains on Thursday evening, City crews will spray on Friday or Saturday evening.

Wet weather will create pools of standing water, which is prime breeding habitat for mosquitoes. Please check your yard and drain any standing water in planters, buckets, water barrels, stopped up gutters, tires, etc.

In the wet weather, residents will need to check for standing water at least once a week. Mosquitoes lay eggs in standing water, but it takes a week to 10 days for the eggs to hatch. As long as water doesn’t stand for that long, the mosquitoes can be somewhat controlled.

There are spots that can’t be drained. If you know of an area where water consistently collects, call the City of Perry Street Department at 515-465-2675. The Street Department can treat the standing water with a chemical that will keep mosquito larvae from maturing.

There is no way to eliminate mosquitoes entirely. Health experts recommend wearing repellent, particularly in the early morning and in the cool of the evening when mosquitoes are most active.

Please call the City of Perry at 515-465-2481 if you have any questions.