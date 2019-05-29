Perry Farmers Market

4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at Josh Davis Plaza.

The 2019 season for the Perry Farmers Market will kick off at 4 p.m. on May 30. The market will run on Thursdays through Sept. 26.

Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day

Friday, May 31, Saturday, June 1 in Woodward.

The annual Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day will be held on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1. Activities on May 31 include a beef burger suppper, golf cart parade, GaGa Ball tournament, Little Mr. and Miss Woodward, beer garden, live music and a movie in the park. June 1 events include a parade, inflatables, live music, fireworks and more. Find more details at https://www.facebook.com/WoodwardFNN/.

Community Drop-Off Day

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at Pattee Park Parking Lots on West 3rd Street.

City employees will be available to assist with unloading vehicles. Perry residents may drop off unwanted bicycles, carpet and padding, doors, furniture, windows and miscellaneous junk and bagged garbage for the following fees: $5 for a car load, $15 for a truck load and $30 for a large load. Appliances can be dropped off for free with HW Recycling at the Parking Lot at Pattee Park. This event is for Perry residents only and payment must be made in full at the time of drop-off in the form of cash or check. If you are unable to deliver the unwanted items to the collection site, the City of Perry will also pick these items up at any time throughout the year at an additional charge. Please call City Hall at 515-465-2481 to schedule a special pick-up.

Kidsfest

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at Perry Public Library, Carnegie Library Museum, outside on Railroad Street.

Perry Public Library will launch the 2019 Universe of Stories Summer Reading Programs with Kidsfest, an indoor-outdoor celebration for the whole family! Join us on Saturday, June 1 for kid-friendly games and activities, face painting, balloon twisting, farm animals, dump trucks, fire engines, police cars and more! Perry Fire Department volunteers will also be serving $1 lunches.

Dallas County Sheriff’s Special Olympics All-Wheel Show

10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at Adel Downtown Square.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Special Olympics All-Wheel Show will return for its 11th year on June 1 in Adel. The event will feature commercial vendors and free entertainment. The cost to pre-register a vehicle is $20 for the first car and $10 for each additional car through May 25. Registration is $20 the day of the show. Applications can be found at www.co.dallas.ia.us. For more information, call Sheriff Chad Leonard, 515-202-5468.

Perry Trivia Night

6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at La Poste.

Join the Sesquicentennial Planning Committee on Thursday, June 6 (registration at 6:15 p.m.) at La Poste for a FUN night of Perry Trivia! The cost is $10/person, with teams of up to eight people. All proceeds support the Sesquicentennial Celebration in July! Sign up at the Perry Public Library or the Perry Chamber of Commerce office by Wednesday, June 5 to select a category. For more information, call Julie at (515)465-4601.

Friday Fest

6:30-10 p.m. Friday, June 7 at Pattee Park Bandshell.

Join the Perry Chamber of Commerce for free family fun on the first Friday of June at Pattee Park in Perry! Enjoy live music at the bandshell by South of Society, playing a mix of covers and originals ranging in genres and styles from Allman Brothers and Johnny Cash to John Mayer and Bob Seger. (The band is formerly know as Catfish Charlie the last time we hosted them in Perry, which was July 4 in 2018.) Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets, yard games, etc. Bring your own basket (only beer and wine permitted; no glass). Local food vendors to be announced.

Dallas County Big Year Bird Challenge

8-11 a.m. Saturday, June 8 at Kuehn Conservation Area.

This is the second event of our Dallas County Big Year Birding Challenge. Our goal is to reach 100 species by the end of this calendar year. Some binoculars and field guides will be available. Registration required for this free program, call 515-465-3577.

Family Fishing Fun

4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9 at Glissman Conservation Area.

The gates will be open for all visitors and our fishing gear will be ready to loan as Dallas County Conservation Board participates in the annual Iowa Free Fishing Weekend. This program is free and weather dependent. Registration is appreciated, but not required.