The writer C.S. Lewis once said, “The perfect church service would be one we’re almost unaware of.” He meant that attention would have been placed on God instead of the present. On Monday, May 27, Fairview United Methodist Church in Perry held its annual service where that attention fell on the service members who can no longer attend Memorial Day service, closely holding on to its United namesake.

Before a group of over 30 congregation members, nearly packing the pews, master of ceremonies Brent Halling made an appeal to separate differences in search of the greater good.

“Put aside that might otherwise divide us, or divide this country,” Halling said. “And honor those who brought glory, not only upon themselves but their families and this nation. There is no doubt that this day will be especially difficult for families of fallen heroes in many, many parts of this world. However, we know that each dies believing in freedom.”

His reminder of remembrance was followed shortly after by a salute to each branch of the military as Kathy Fox played portions of each service song. The Navy, Army, Coast Guard, Air Force, and Marines were all represented by present veterans, wives, or in memory.

In place of singing hymns per usual, attendees sang select stanzas from “America the Beautiful” and “America.” Between the two was a reading of the Gettysburg Address which was a guide for the rest of the service, as Pastor Cat Stokes echoed Abraham Lincoln’s call for “those dead shall not have died in vain.”

As Stokes was getting ready for the day, she said she had the TV on in the background. From it, her story was born as she caught an episode of “Expedition Unknown” on the Travel Channel. This particular airing was about the disappearance of Word War II pilot Gertrude “Tommy” Tompkins, one of the few female pilots of the time.

She went missing after a mechanical issue with her plane delayed her route to California. Once she took off, she flew into a thick bed of fog, and when the other two pilots returned, Tompkins was nowhere to be found. She was never found, underlining Stokes’ message for the day to remember beyond the typical events of the holiday.

“We remember [the missing],” Stokes said in close. “Because the freedom we enjoy so much was not free. But very awesome. So when you’re enjoying this day with family

“Remember all those who gave their lives in the line of duty for something greater than themselves so that you and I could enjoy that freedom.”

With the help of the Perry Scouts Troop 127 retiring the flag, the church moved outside to the cemetery as Angel Escobar played “Taps” following the ceremonial gun salute by the attending veterans from the Rippey American Legion.