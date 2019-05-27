With the sun peeking through a rainy morning in Perry, the local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts hosted a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 27 at the Violet Hill Cemetery.

State Chaplin Ron Leber gave the opening invocation, reminding attendees that “freedom doesn’t come without bravery” and to remember the purpose of those who have fallen in service.

VFW Post 2060 Commander Nathan Hoffman followed with a reading before a roll call in memoriam for veterans who had passed in the previous year.

The service came to a close with the ceremonial gun salute performed by the VFW/Legion Honor Guard, then completed by taps and a moment of silence.

Below is the list of honored members who passed in the previous year:

Carl Schnoor, Emery “Hank” Hensen, Hubert McClintick, Derry Pitzebarger, Marvin Janis, Walter Anderson, Larry Harrison, Thomas Graham, John Gruber, William Robertson, Lester Mitchell, Richard McNeill, Tom Woods, Russell Hoffman, Kenneth Mosher, Raymond Roberts, Bob Sackett, Orville Salzgeber, Ronald Bever, Rondal Griffin, Keith Springer, Lloyd Olson, Steven Derry, David Roberts, Darin Linger, Ronald VanGundy and Douglas Hastie.