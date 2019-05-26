The Burlington Fire Department will conduct a live fire training burn today at 1845 Des Moines Ave.

The training is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. A controlled burn of the structure will begin at about 2 p.m. after training evolutions are completed.

The training had been set for May 19, but it was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Because of the training, the 1800 block of Des Moines Avenue from Corse Street to the intersection of Des Moines Avenue and Cash Street will be closed from about 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Des Moines Avenue will be down to two lanes from Casey's General Store to the Des Moines Avenue and Cash Street intersection.

Those in the area are asked to use caution and stay behind designated areas for their safety, as well as that of fire department personnel.