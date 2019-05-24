The Des Moines County Sheriff's office is seeking information relating to separate burglary incidents that occurred earlier this month and resulted in the arrests of four individuals.

The first string of burglaries occurred April 30 and May 1 in the Yarmouth area. Two men, Brentin Joseph Pallister, 19, 430 S. Sixth St., Wapello, and Weston Charles Hartman, 19, 2247 195th Ave., Yarmouth, have been arrested on charges of second-degree theft and two counts of third-degree burglary, both class D felonies, in relation to the burglaries.

According to court documents, Pallister and Hartman are believed to have burglarized several vehicles as well as having stolen multiple firearms, including an AR-15-style rifle, a .410 shotgun and a Ruger SR9C pistol, and numerous other items from vehicles at 24198 180th Ave. and 19054 250th St. in Yarmouth between April 30 and May 1.

A pair of shoe prints left at each of the scenes, as well as information provided by victims, led detectives to Pallister.

In talking to detectives, Pallister admitted he had burglarized several vehicles on the night in question, saying he was at Hartman's house but with Hartman's younger brother.

"Pallister said that he and (the 17-year-old) Hartman left and drove in Pallister's car and got into multiple vehicles, possibly at more than one location," court documents state. "Pallister stated that he threw the rifle and shotgun in a creek on the way home."

Officers located the pistol in Pallister's trunk. Despite several searches of the creek, the other firearms have not been located.

Additional interviews and text messages between Hartman and his brother led detectives to believe that Hartman also was involved in the burglaries, but that Pallister had attempted to cover up his involvement as he is on pre-trial release for second-degree burglary that took place April 25.

"This investigation is still continuing, and additional charges are anticipated," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The second incident, which is not related to the first, occurred early May 15 in the 14600 block of 165th St. in Sperry. A complainant told sheriff's deputies she had seen a yellow Pontiac Sunfire stop in the road and that a man had gotten out of the vehicle and approached a locked trailer on her property. The man got back in the car and drove away after the complainant stepped outside her home to yell at him.

Deputies pulled over a yellow Sunfire in the 11000 block of U.S. 61 shortly after responding to the complaint.

Driving the vehicle was John Stanley Kephart Jr., 28, 553 S. 10th St., and Adam Stephen Miller, 35, 640 Meadow St., Apt. 5, West Burlington. Between the front passenger seat and center console was a large prybar. The two provided conflicting statements of where they had been that morning.

Deputies compared shoe and tire impressions at the scene of the attempted burglary with shoes belonging to Kephart and Miller and with the tires of the Sunfire. The tread on Miller's shoes were consistent with the print left at the scene. The tires also matched.

The two were arrested on charges of trespass, a simple misdemeanor, and possession of burglar tools, an aggravated misdemeanor. Miller also was charged with attempted burglary, a class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

Anyone with additional information on either incident is asked to call the Des Moines County Sheriff's office at (319) 753-8212.