Perry Public Library will launch the 2019 Universe of Stories Summer Reading Programs with Kidsfest, an indoor-outdoor celebration for the whole family!

Join us from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 1, at the library, Carnegie Library Museum, and outside on Railroad Street, for kid-friendly games and activities, face painting, balloon twisting, farm animals, dump trucks, fire engines, police cars and more! $1 lunches will be available from Perry Fire Department volunteers: hot dog or pork sandwich, chips, water and a cookie.

Everyone is invited to attend this fun event! Join us and plan to participate in the 2019 summer reading programs. Thanks to our many donors and volunteers for their generous support of this event.